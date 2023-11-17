ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

My vision is to create a festival for African culture - Davido

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian megastar Davido is gearing up for his A.W.A.Y festival in Atlanta.

Davido shares his vision for A.W.A.Y festival
Davido shares his vision for A.W.A.Y festival

Recommended articles

In an interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, Davido shared his vision with Are We African Yet? (A.W.A.Y) festival. According to the megastar, he wants to curate a festival that will last for many years and take African culture to different parts of the world.

Davido shares that he intends to give African artists a platform to perform and connect with their fans internationally. He also sees the A.W.A.Y festival as a platform to showcase African culture globally and take charge of the narrative.

"So years ago it was the other way around where it's like the same way we have people coming to Africa, which we love, investing, bringing their own culture over there. Having festivals, in the same way, we should do the same over here. And that's why I'm having this festival that's going to be coming every year-

ADVERTISEMENT

I want to give [different artists] the opportunity to come every year, different times to come and perform. Because they have fans here and they don't know. Because internet, all you have to do is just drop a song out on TikTok and it's gone. Somebody a billion miles away, it could be their best song and you wouldn't even know.

I feel like we have to own our culture too. We can't wait for somebody to bring the idea and be like, "Yo, Afrobeats is growing." Let's go register for African Coachella or something like that. I'm like, "No, we got to do this ourselves because this is ours. So we got to own it." Down the line if somebody wants to partner…

But the vision I have, I'm talking 10 years, 20 years down the line. The vision I have is to create it to be something that is for the culture, not particularly mine. I might be behind it, producing it, All of that. But it's something I'm doing for the culture, which Atlanta definitely is going to have the first couple, but we've spoken about definitely moving it around because we are everywhere. So definitely I can see maybe LA. I can see Toronto, definitely. So we're definitely going to move it around."

Davido has enjoyed a successful 2023 which is reflected by his 3 nominations at the 2024 Grammy Awards. The maiden edition of the A.W.A.Y festival will take place on November 18, 2023, at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta Georgia.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

My vision is to create a festival for African culture - Davido

My vision is to create a festival for African culture - Davido

My first experience of a Nigerian artist taking over the world is D'banj - Davido

My first experience of a Nigerian artist taking over the world is D'banj - Davido

I'm sorry for any damage I may have caused - Oladips' friend on viral post

I'm sorry for any damage I may have caused - Oladips' friend on viral post

Davido says making 'Timeless' album was like a healing process

Davido says making 'Timeless' album was like a healing process

'Waterside' stage play to enjoy December theatrical run in Lagos

'Waterside' stage play to enjoy December theatrical run in Lagos

Young Jonn releases new 2-pack singles ahead of his debut album

Young Jonn releases new 2-pack singles ahead of his debut album

Snoop Dogg announces he is finally quitting smoking

Snoop Dogg announces he is finally quitting smoking

NFVCB vows to sanction streaming services violating digital content law

NFVCB vows to sanction streaming services violating digital content law

Diddy's ex girlfriend Cassie accuses him of rape and abuse in new lawsuit

Diddy's ex girlfriend Cassie accuses him of rape and abuse in new lawsuit

Pulse Sports

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

I played with Messi and against Ronaldo but this guy is the greatest: Alexis Sanchez reveals the true GOAT

I played with Messi and against Ronaldo but this guy is the greatest: Alexis Sanchez reveals the true GOAT

Your job is to play! ex-Aston Villa manager slams Chelsea legend Mikel Obi for recent comments

Your job is to play! ex-Aston Villa manager slams Chelsea legend Mikel Obi for recent comments

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Shallipopi drops debut album 'Presido La Pluto'

Shallipopi drops debut album 'Presido La Pluto'

Afrobeats royalty Omawumi dazzles on new project 'More'

Omawumi offers brilliant pieces of herself in 'More'

A Pulse review of Presido La Pluto' by Afrobeats star Shallipopi

Shallipopi documents his mainstream rise with 'Presido La Pluto'

Rema is the youngest African artist to sell out O2 Arena

Rema sells out O2 Arena ahead of landmark concert