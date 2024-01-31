Davido says he has put in the work to deserve 20 Grammys
Davido speaks about his Grammy nominations ahead of the award ceremony.
Recommended articles
In a recent interview with France24, Davido talked about his three nominations at the 66th Grammy Awards.
When asked how he feels to be recognised by the Grammys after years of being of one Afrobeats' biggest artists, Davido stated that he feels honoured and with the level of work he put into his fourth album 'Timeless' and throughout his career, he deserves 20 Grammy awards.
"It's crazy to get three nominations one time. We worked really hard on this album and I was just always patient. If you ask me if I deserved Grammys in the past, I need 20 even before this year but as I say. God's timing is the best," Davido said in the interview.
The Nigerian megastar was nominated for Best African Music Performance for his hit single 'Unavailable' featuring Musa Keys, for Best Global Song Performance for 'Feel', and for Best Global Album for his record-breaking fourth album 'Timeless'.
Davido recently headlined the O2 Arena for his Timeless Concert and he's set to headline the Accor Arena next. After his show in France, Davido will have his eyes set on the Grammys holding February 5, 2024.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng