Artist: Lyta featuring Davido
Song Title: Monalisa
Genre: Afro-life
Album: TBA
Date of release: August 29, 2019
Label: Dor Music/DMW
Producer: Killertunes
Video Director: No Video
Details/Takeaway: A few weeks ago, Lyta flew from Lagos to meet Davido in Dakar, Senegal. Word was that Davido would be on a remix to his latest single, ‘Monalisa’ which shares notes with Davido’s single, ‘Wonder Woman.’
The song has now been released, but we await the video which Davido paid for.
