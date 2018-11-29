Pulse.ng logo
Davido in Liberia for biggest concert of the year

Davido arrives in Liberia ahead of the country's biggest concert of the year

The event which will hold at the SKD Sports Complex in Liberia has been termed by the country's media as the 'concert of the year.'

  Published:
US-Nigerian rapper Davido took home the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) trophy for artist of the year, leading a strong showing for the West African music powerhouse play Davido in Liberia to perform at the country's biggest concert (AFP)

Davido has arrived in Liberia ahead of his first ever performance in the country.

The event which is scheduled to hold on Thursday, November 29th at the SKD Sports Complex, Mills Center, Liberia and has been widely publicized as the 'concert of the year' will also feature performances from top rated Liberian acts including Kobazzie, Christoph, Stunna, DenG and more.

It is also expected that Davido will be hitting the stage alongside members of his DMW crew that include DJ ECool, Peruzzi and Mayorkun.

Davido announced his arrival for the concert via a post on his instagram page with the caption, ''Touchdown Liberia.''

 

 

In a promotional video issued ahead of the event, Davido had shared his excitement to be performing in the country saying, "Finally, I will be coming to Liberia... wanted to come to Liberia for a long time and I am happy I am coming through.

"For the first time ever! Liberia, OBO [Davido's nickname] is finally coming!! We not making November lazy! I’m in the building Thursday 29 November, SKD Stadium! Calling all the big jue dem.'' he concluded.

Attending the concert would give his fans in the West African country a once in a lifetime opportunity to see Davido live, with a special session providing opportunity to take red carpet photos with him.

