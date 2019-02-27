Davido was a guest on DJ Whoo Kid's Whoolywood Shuffle Radio show where he discussed his quest to take his music into the American market.

The Pop star on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 had an interview on American radio station, Shade 45's Sirius/XM show where he shared his plans for global domination.

Earlier yesterday, we had shared the news that DMW boss, Davido will be embarking on a press run on selected American radio stations this week in his quest to push his music further into the North American market and cement the success he was presently enjoying with listeners in the United States.

In the interview with DJ Whoo Kid and his co-host, which was mostly lighthearted, Davido clarified that the success of his song, 'Fall' on New York radio stations came at a time when he was not even trying to achieve such feat.

''Honestly when I tried to cross to the American market, it didn't work, when I didn't try, it worked.'' he stated.

When asked how long he had been trying, he replied, ''I am 26 right now, my first single in the game [Back When] was when I was 17, so I have been big and the thing about Africa is when you are big in Africa, you are big all over the world.

Mainstream wise, I did my first show in New York, 4,000 people, when I was just 20, but it was basically attended by Africans who were following my music on the internet.''

In 2016, Davido signed a deal with a deal with US record label, Sony/RCA, which initially did not work out as immediately planned, and he recollected how the label had placed him in a studio with fancy production equipment but he wasn't making the type of music he always wanted to make.

''I went back home to Nigeria without any intent of being international, I just kept doing it, releasing music, if everyone catches on, they catch on.''

He then commented on a few other topics, including how he was using the attention to bring awareness to Nigeria and his relationship with his girlfriend Chioma, stating, ''I have a girlfriend but not engaged, we have been together for five years.''

Davido's 'Fall', released in 2017 has over the past few months become a staple on American radio stations and recently became the longest charting Nigerian song on the Billboard leading to a rise in his profile in the United States.

Davido is expected to continue his US press run with a visit to Hot 97 today, Wednesday, February 27th.