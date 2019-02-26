Davido has announced that he will be doing a press run across US radio channels in the coming days.

The pop star who has been enjoying a fair share of success on the American charts with the rise of his 2017 hit single, 'Fall' on the Billboards, recently becoming the longest charting Nigerian song on the charts and gaining constant airplay on US radio is set to further attempt to push his way into the coveted market with a planned press run scheduled for this week.

Davido announced this in a post on his Twitter page on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 with the caption, ''My US Radio/-Press run just starts this week and we already have Two records in the top 40 urban radio charts''

His singles, 'If' and 'Fall' have featured prominently on charts across a number of US cities in the past few months creating an inquisition into his music which led to the recent collaboration with American rapper, Casanova on the single '2AM.'

The singer who signed a deal with international record label Sony Music/RCA in 2016 has always had his eyes set on the American market despite making significant strides across other continents.

Earlier in the year, Davido sold out the London O2 Arena and has seen his music celebrated in places as far away as Suriname.

While a number of Nigerian acts have tried in the past to hack their way into the US Market, they have all fallen short with only a tiny measure of success gained.

However, Davido is targeting something bigger and the promotion campaign that has seen his song not only become the most Shazamed song by New York radio listeners in 2018 but consistently finding a place on the charts two years after the songs were released should strike fear in the heart of many and make them believe that if anyone can achieve this, then it just may be Davido.