Davido celebrate Chioma in 'Wonder Woman' video

Davido - 'Wonder Woman' [Official Video]

Watch the visual to the all star female cast of Davido's new single 'Wonder Woman.'

  Published: , Refreshed:

Davido has shared the visuals to his latest single, 'Wonder Woman'.

Coming a few hours after the audio was made available, the DMW boss has now followed it up with the very vibrant and appealing visuals to his new song.

'Wonder Woman' is a celebration of women, a recognition of their strength and an appreciation of everything the woman he loves stands for.

The video features cameo appearances from a number of top female entrepreneurs and celebrities including Omawumi, Kah-Lo, Adetutu the famous face model, Funke Bucknor, Uche Pedro, Kaffy, Tara Fela-Durotoye, Betty Irabor, Sophia mother to his daughter Imade, girlfriend Chioma and more.

'Wonder Woman' visuals was produced by Twitch.

