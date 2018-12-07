Davido celebrate Chioma in 'Wonder Woman' video

news

Davido has shared the visuals to his latest single, 'Wonder Woman'.

Coming a few hours after the audio was made available , the DMW boss has now followed it up with the very vibrant and appealing visuals to his new song.

'Wonder Woman' is a celebration of women, a recognition of their strength and an appreciation of everything the woman he loves stands for.

The video features cameo appearances from a number of top female entrepreneurs and celebrities including Omawumi, Kah-Lo, Adetutu the famous face model, Funke Bucknor, Uche Pedro, Kaffy, Tara Fela-Durotoye, Betty Irabor, Sophia mother to his daughter Imade, girlfriend Chioma and more.

'Wonder Woman' visuals was produced by Twitch.