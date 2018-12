news

Davido has released his new single, 'Wonder Woman'.

Just like he ended 2017 with the banging record, 'Like Dat', Davido is closing what has been an exceptional year with another huge song dedicated to his love titled, 'Wonder Woman.'

The song is a chilled and viber record that captures his love for the woman who is constantly exhibiting wonderful attributes irrespective of what people are saying and his willingness to do anything just to keep her happy.

'Wonder Woman' is produced by Teekay Witty.