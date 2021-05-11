Here is a list of Davido’s top 10 songs (so far)

However, some songs are bigger than the other. Over the past 10 years, Davido has transcended the realms of the doubted rich boy into a bonafide legend of Nigerian music. With the aid of smash hits and timeless records, he has persuaded Nigerians and turned critics into fans of his music.

We present to you, a list of Davido’s top 10 records (so far). Here is our criteria for this list;

Impact: Overall and for Davido’s career Quality Acceptance Longevity Staying power Nostalgic effects

Honourable mentions

Ekuro

Back When

Risky

Like Dat

Here is our list;

10.) Gobe

Album: NIL

Year: 2013

After an uncertain period during which Davido released ‘Overseas’ featuring his cousin, Shina Rambo, and ‘Gbon Gbon,’ ‘All Of You’ and ‘Feel Alright’ featuring superstar, Ice Prince, he needed something. His album generated mixed reviews from fans and critics alike and ‘Ekuro’ was his only single to have worked after ‘Dami Duro.’

‘Gobe’ entered with a proper beat and an enticing video, which told an uncertain love story.

9.) Blow My Mind

Year: 2019

In 2018, Davido teased his sophomore album, which was due to come over five years after his debut. It was also a year after his stellar 2017 run, which culminated in four smash hits. 2018 produced a mixed run of four singles - two of which were parched. After not releasing a track in the first seven months of 2019, he finally released ‘Blow My Mind’ featuring Chris Brown.

A video for the song hit five million views within one month and it became the perfect tone-setter for A Good Time. Without the success of that song, it might have been hard to release a ‘Risky’ single like ‘Sweet In The Middle.’

8.) Aye

Album: NIL

Year: 2014

After the release of ‘Skelewu,’ Davido was stuck in a cycle of pop records and needed a groundbreaking female-themed love record for his female fan base, even though records like ‘Ekuro’ and ‘Feel Alright’ had done something.

‘Aye’ was the Folksy Runtown-penned record that changed a lot of things for Davido in the Nigerian mainstream. Especially amongst older Nigerians.

7.) Skelewu

Album: NIL

Year: 2014

‘Skelewu’ is the legendary record that had two videos and an accompanying dance. Who can forget that guy with the British accent at the start of the post-apocalyptic second video?

The record was short-lived, but it did something spectacular for Davido in stellar year.

6.) FIA

Album: A Good Time

Year: 2017

In 2017, ‘FIA’ was the third of Davido’s four-hit run. The song birthed the ‘Shuku Shaker’ trend that tore through social media in 2017. In a lot of ways, ‘FIA’ was arguably the biggest song in that run; so big that it overshadowed ‘Like Dat,’ which many feel was the best song in that run.

5.) FEM

Album: A Better Time

Year: 2020

‘FEM’ was the ‘Blow My Mind’ of 2020. Similarly, Davido hadn’t released any solo material during the year until ‘FEM.’ The track transcended the realms of pop into his infamous beef with Burna Boy before becoming the flagship record for EndSARS protests.

4.) Assurance

Album: A Good Time

Year: 2019

Like ‘Aye,’ Davido needed new energy in 2020. Upon confirming rumours around his now defunct relationship with Chioma Rowland also known as Mummy Ify, he cemented it with a strategic record that earned him new love with the ladies.

The record also got him some wedding day bags across the country as lovestruck couples who could afford 30 billion [not in Zimbabwean dollars] demanded Davido like unprotected sex on their wedding night.

3.) IF

Album: A Good Time

Year: 2017

Produced, written and previously recorded by the Nigerian rave of 2016, Tekno, ‘IF’ was the record that brought Davido back from an uncertain Sony Music spell and the ill-fated Sony of Mercy EP.

The record had to work and boy, did it work? As Davido told Ebuka during his BlackBoxInterview, Tekno made sure that the record got to him and for that, he’s eternally grateful. Davido went on a stellar run from there, and ‘IF’ was named song of the year at the 2018 Headies.

More importantly, the song became the origin of 30 BG.

2.) Fall

Album: A Good Time

Year: 2017

The best performing Nigerian song on American soil, ‘Fall’ is likely to get a platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America. It was the second single from that 2017 run. Culturally, the record became a soundtrack for luxury-backed love.

1.) Dami Duro

Album: OBO

Year: 2011

‘Dami Duro’ wasn’t released in 2017 and neither does it have foreign certifications or even stellar YouTube views. After Davido released ‘Back When,’ he was perceived as the random rich boy whom nobody really cared about. ‘Dami Duro’ was the ice breaker that his career needed because everybody was desperate to see him fail at that point.