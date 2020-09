Artist: BOJ featuring Davido and Mr. Eazi

Song Title: Abracadabra

Genre: Afro-pop, Afrobeat, Dancehall-fusion

Album: TBA

Date of release: August 5, 2020

Label: Moves

Producer: TBA

Video Director: TBA

Details/Takeaway: 'Abracadabra' is a global colloquialism that reflects David Copperfield-esque magic. It's in the same bracket as 'poof.' This magical metaphor is a symbolism for the sexual innuendos which births the topical discourse of this song.

