On April 10, 2020, US-based Nigerian rapper returned with his 8th project in five years. The project is titled, 'Powers Vol. 1 EP.' It comes after an impressive set that garnered a commendable response at Palmwine Music Fest in December 2019.

The project runs on deeply resonant topics as they relate to the concept of power and influence on a people. DAP uses themes of spirituality and vanity to examine the aforementioned concepts of power and influence over a people. Running on expected impressive Hip-Hop, Trap production, DAP also picked his features impeccably. Even when he switches to some Latin-Trap on 'Ring,' DAP excels and so did his featured act.

The EP opens up to the major organs keys of 'Pray' as backed up by a wailing vocal sample that resonates Enya. Suddenly, the topic descends into thudding drums and trap bops as DAP becomes eerily boisterous through admittance of personal struggles in a problematic system. The braggadocio feels inauthentic, but it serves a purpose.

What comes next is 'Lights' featuring Toneraps. DAP speaks against the problems of detraction in all shapes and sizes. But the hook is quite pungent, Toneraps sings about not giving a f** about the spotlights and how he could give it all up as long as he gets his piece of success.

The comes the best track on the project, 'Rings' featuring Tiago Sta. Cruz. Opening up like the triumphant themes of an anti-climactic melodrama, we descend into beautiful Latin-Trap - oh, this is beautiful and so is that hook. Topically, this is more a tale of vanity - money and sex. That said, Tiago Sta. Cruz ate DAP on this song. Yo!

The final two tracks on this project were previously released on the three-track Heaven Pt. I & II EP in 2017. As a classical pianist himself, DAP delves into the tenets of classical music delivered in Latin. He is aided by Peter Traver, Jordan Schulz and Tasj MelRose on 'Heaven Pt. I.' The song is amazing and it feels suited to the opera or an elegant gathering of high society in 1800s Belgravia, London.

'Heaven Pt. II' sees DAP get aided by NICE. On the trap drums, impressive staccato and chaotically beautiful snares, DAP performed his best rap on this EP. He raps how he would never sell his soul despite being born rich. Again, DAP isn't staying in one place - he starts his raps about oil money corruption and then switches to getting respect for his music.

NICE does better with topical cohesion. He raps about the problems with being motivated solely by money. While he realizes that money must be made because dreams must be lived, he also understands the perils of living solely for the money.

Final Thoughts

Sonically, this is an impressive EP and experience. However, DAP needs to figure out what he wants his songs to be, then he can build topics that clearly outline that vision. The delivery of topics on this project are either excessively mumbled, clustered, chaotic or ambiguous.

Ratings: /10

Pulse Rating: /10

Tracklist: 1.5/2

Content, Themes and Delivery: 0.8/2

Production: 1.7/2

Enjoyability and Satisfaction: 1.5/2

Execution: 1.0/2

Total:

6.5 - Victory