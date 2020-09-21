In January 2019, Cracker Mallo came on to the radar of many after 'Jealous,' the song he produced for a certain Fireboy DML began to make waves on Nigerian radio. He followed this up with credits on 'Azaman' for Slimcase, 'Issa Banger' for D'Banj and 'Pawon' for Olamide.

Since then, he has not slowed down with further credits for Olamide, Tiwa Savage, Fireboy, Dice Ailes and many more. In that time, his tag has also evolved from 'Cracker Cracker Cracker' to 'Saund!' [read as sound!]. Titled A Friendly Introduction To Saund, Cracker Mallo debuts his five-track EP.

Opening the EP is the melodious Afro-House instrumental, 'Paradise' featuring DJ Enimoney. It feels like something Mi Casa would be happy to make. Wande Coal would have made incredible sense on this track. 'The Hardest' is a more street-wise Afro-pop sound with vocal chops from DJ Neptune and Simcase.

Quick question: Why is Slimcase not the performing artist on 'The Hardest'? 'Palanshe' combines the familiar guitar chords from 'Azaman' with something new from Cracker. The drums on this song should have been more authoritative though.

A tale of vanity and profanity, 'Wickedest Wyne' sees Fireboy DML and Cracker Mallo reunite for the first time since Laughter, Tears and Goosebumps. Fireboy uses the platform to sing about a woman's curves. 'Do Better' is the best piece of music from this EP though.

It also sees Cracker perform as an artist for the first time on a released song.

Ratings: /10

• 0-1.9: Flop

• 2.0-3.9: Near fall

• 4.0-5.9: Average

• 6.0-7.9: Victory

• 8.0-10: Champion

Pulse Rating: /10

6.5 - Victory