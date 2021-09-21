Ckay's 'Love Nwantiti' charts at No. 23 on the official UK top 40

The official UK top 40 is the UK's version of the Billboard Hot 100. It is an aggregated chart, which determines the most-consumed song in the UK over a one-week period. The song becomes yet another Nigerian song to make a mark on the charts, after records by D'Banj, Mr. 2Kay, Wizkid, Burna Boy and Davido have made a mark on the chart over the past 10 years.

D'Banj's 'Oliver Twist' remains the highest charting solo Nigerian song on the chart. It peaked at No. 7 in 2012.

On September 11, 2021, Nigerian singer-songwriter and music producer, Ckay's 'Love Nwantiti' became the No. 1 song on Shazam's global charts. The chart tracks the most-searched songs in the world and ranks them on a chart.

The song sits above global smash hits from major superstars like 'Stay' by Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber, which is currently the No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100. It also sits above global anthems from Lil Nas X, Ed Sheeran, Elton John, Dua Lipa, J Balvin, The Weeknd and more.

The version of 'Love Nwantiti' which sits atop the charts features Axel and DJ Yo.

Initially released on Ckay's sophomore EP, Ckay The First in 2019, the song blew up when its video version featured Joeboy and Kuami Eugene. Ckay has since created several remixes of the record for mileage. Since then, Winnie Harlow has danced to the song on her Instagram stories.

This is good news for the industry.

The singer has since released another EP, left Chocolate City and signed to Warner Music Group, South Africa.

This comes after Wizkid's 'Essence' became the most-shazamed song in the US, and after Master KG's 'Jerusalema' also became the most-shazamed song in the world in Q4 2020.

What is Shazam?

According to Wikipedia, Shazam is an application that can identify music, movies, advertising, and television shows, based on a short sample played and using the microphone on the device.