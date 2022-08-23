Ckay teases debut album 'Sad Romance'

The album he calls 'Sad Romance' is set to reveal the different challenging phases Ckay went through on his road to fame until he eventually found worldwide success with the global smash hit 'Love Nwantiti'.

In the 1-minute 12 seconds clip, Ckay narrated the different emotions that went into putting together the album and how he sorted the assistance of incredibly talented individuals in putting the album together.

What to expect from the album: Ckay is one of Afrobeats artists whose music draws inspiration from vulnerability and emotions. He prides himself as an Emo Pop star and with his global success, listeners can expect him to make an album with a global appeal.

Ckay has previously boasted his album will set a new record in Afrobeats and going by the streaming success he unlocked with 'Love Nwantiti' coupled with his unique talent, it's easy to understand his confidence.