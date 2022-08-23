Details: On Monday, August 22nd, 2022 Nigerian superstar Ckay took to his Twitter account to tease his debut album he promises will be packed full of diverse emotions.
Ckay teases debut album 'Sad Romance'
Afrobeats superstar Ckay has teased the release of his debut album he calls 'Sad Romance'.
The album he calls 'Sad Romance' is set to reveal the different challenging phases Ckay went through on his road to fame until he eventually found worldwide success with the global smash hit 'Love Nwantiti'.
In the 1-minute 12 seconds clip, Ckay narrated the different emotions that went into putting together the album and how he sorted the assistance of incredibly talented individuals in putting the album together.
What to expect from the album: Ckay is one of Afrobeats artists whose music draws inspiration from vulnerability and emotions. He prides himself as an Emo Pop star and with his global success, listeners can expect him to make an album with a global appeal.
Ckay has previously boasted his album will set a new record in Afrobeats and going by the streaming success he unlocked with 'Love Nwantiti' coupled with his unique talent, it's easy to understand his confidence.
Release Date: There's no release date for the album yet. However, all indications suggest that the album is due in the third quarter of 2022 as Ckay will be looking to end the year on a fresh note and start 2023 on a high.
