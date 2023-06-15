Mercy Chinwo wins Best International Act in UK's Premier Gospel Awards
Nigerian Gospel singer Mercy Chinwo has added another award to her shelf.
Mercy Chinwo is among the biggest gospel artists in Africa and her music has travelled far beyond the continent.
In celebration of her successful career, the gospel singer was recently honoured at the UK Premier Gospel Awards that took place on June 9, 2023.
She received the award for the Best International Gospel act for her achievements as a leading voice on the continent.
Celebrating the award, Mercy Chinwo posted on her Instagram page with the caption:
"GOD IS GOOD. Thanks for the honour @premiergospel. To everyone of you who voted, thank you God bless you all."
Other winners in the night included several of UK's notable gospel singers including Limoblaze, Annatoria, Triple O, Guvna B, The Spirituals, Manor Collective, and Tofunmi Adorna.
Arsenal FC Nigerian-British footballer Bukayo Saka was honoured for his contributions to the gospel alongside rapper Stormzy, Kanya King, and Yolanda Brown.
There was also impressive live performances by renowned artists such as Belfast Community Gospel Choir, Annatoria (The Voice UK), Travis Green (USA), Israel Houghton (USA), Guvna B, Chevelle Franklin (Jamaica), ZimPraise (Zimbabwe), Mahalia Buchanan (South Africa) and Dunsin Oyekan (Nigeria).
