On November 7, 2020, Nigerian DJ, Spinall announced that his fifth studio album is set to drop on December 11, 2020.

On his Instagram page, he wrote, "I put my all into everything that I release but, this work of art is uniquely special to me. People tend to forget that I have been in this industry for over a decade. Now, I'm about to release my fifth studio album, five!

"That number means alot to me because it represents more than music -- it represents my journey, my growth and my passion for my craft. I've grown so much and learned so much over the years. You, my fans have been so good to me and I thank you.

"Leading up to this album, I've released "Dis Love" with Tiwa Savage and Wizkid, "Everytime" with Kranium, and "Tonight" with Omah Lay, all which have had amazing success. The crazy thing is that I worked on this album under a roller coaster of emotions and constraints.

"From unexpectedly being quarantined in the US at the height of the coronavirus, experiencing and gaining a better understanding of the Black Lives Matter movement, to witnessing injustice and unspeakable violence against my own people in Nigeria because of #EndSars.

"This year has just been a lot and nonstop. But, I have to say that in spite of it all, God's "Grace" has remained abundant. I'm grateful for the privilege of being able to ensure that my family and loved ones are good and for the ability to pour my energy into what I love, music.

"So with this, I give you GRACE -- my fifth studio album. Out 11th of December, 2020. Iyanu Asele."

The album will be a follow-up to 2018 effort, Iyanu.