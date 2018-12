Burna Boy teams up with Zanku king, Zlatan on his latest single, 'Killin Dem.'

Ahead of his headline concert scheduled for Boxing day, December 26th, Burna Boy has released a new single to close out the year.

Teaming up with the new street king and Zanku Pioneer, Zlatan, the duo provide this energetic anthem to end what has been a spectacular year for both artists.

The song was produced by Kel P.