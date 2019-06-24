Burna Boy has been announced the winner of the Best International act category at the 2019 edition of BET Awards.

Burna Boy was nominated alongside Teni Makanaki and Mr Eazi in the category.

The award was received by Burna Boy's mum and manager, who also atteneded the award ceremony. In her acceptance speech, Burna Boy's mum said the message from the singer to every African in diaspora is 'remember you were first an African before any other thing.'

Nigerian pop star, Davido won the category in 2018 and was presented with his award during the live performance at the 18th edition.

The music award show, which is in its 19th year, saw Cardi B kicking off performances at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater.

The rapper with 7 nominations went on to win the award for Album of year with her album, 'Invasion of Privacy'.

Other Nigerian acts that have won the BET award include Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, 2Baba and DBanj.