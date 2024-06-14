Burna Boy sets new highest-grossing tour record for an African artist in Canada

In another record-making feat, Burna Boy has become the African artist with the highest-grossing tour in Canada. According to the post shared by Touring Data on June 13, 2024, Burna Boy grossed $5.7 million from 69,219 tickets sold from 6 concerts as part of the 'I Told Them' tour in Canada which is an African record.

Burna Boy has previously set a record as the first African artist to headline the Scotia Bank Arena in Canada when he sold out the 19,000-capacity Arena on 24th and 25th February 2024.

Burna Boy's history-making feat is a testament to his status as the leading African artist globally as the superstar continues to record many African firsts.

Earlier in the year, Burna Boy made history when he became the first African artist to perform at the Grammy main ceremony after he shared the stage alongside 21 Savage and Brandy for a performance of his hit single 'Sittin' On Top Of The World'.

At the 66th Grammys, Burna Boy also became the first Nigerian artist to be nominated outside of the global categories after his song 'Sittin' On Top Of The World' got the nod for Best Melodic Rap Performance.