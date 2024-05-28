Burna Boy takes 'Twala Bam' remix to the top of Nigeria's biggest music chart

In chart week dated May 17 - 23, 2024, 'Twala Bam' remix hopped 6 places on the chart to reach the summit in what is a record-breaking feat. Titom and Yuppe became the first South African acts to reach the summit of the TurnTable Top 100. They also became the only the second non-Nigerian artists to top the chart as a lead act following Gyakie's chart-topping single 'Forever' remix featuring Omah Lay.

Released on May 13, 2024, 'Twala Bam' remix has enjoyed commercial success across streaming platforms and radio stations. In the charting week, the song was the most streamed on YouTube Nigeria with 697,000 streams aided by its music video.

The song is one of the most viral songs on TikTok in 2024 as it went from being a South African underground hit to an international hit following after its dance steps went viral.