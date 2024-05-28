ADVERTISEMENT
Burna Boy takes 'Twala Bam' remix to the top of Nigeria's biggest music chart

Adeayo Adebiyi

The South African hit song debuted at the top of the TurnTable Top 100.

In chart week dated May 17 - 23, 2024, 'Twala Bam' remix hopped 6 places on the chart to reach the summit in what is a record-breaking feat. Titom and Yuppe became the first South African acts to reach the summit of the TurnTable Top 100. They also became the only the second non-Nigerian artists to top the chart as a lead act following Gyakie's chart-topping single 'Forever' remix featuring Omah Lay.

Released on May 13, 2024, 'Twala Bam' remix has enjoyed commercial success across streaming platforms and radio stations. In the charting week, the song was the most streamed on YouTube Nigeria with 697,000 streams aided by its music video.

The song is one of the most viral songs on TikTok in 2024 as it went from being a South African underground hit to an international hit following after its dance steps went viral.

Nigerian superstar Davido was earlier tapped for the remix with the Grammy nominee teasing his verse on the song. However, the plan of a Davido remix was shelved without any reason from either camp before Grammy winner Burna Boy was recruited for the remix version.

