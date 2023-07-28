ADVERTISEMENT
Burna Boy drops new single 'Big 7', set to drop new album in August 2023

Burna Boy is all set to captivate listeners with the release of his highly anticipated new single, 'Big 7'.

Released on July 28, 2023, 'Big 7' comes off the back of Burna Boy's 'Sittin' On Top Of The World' whose remix features rapper 21 Savage.

Additionally, Burna Boy has released the pre-save link for his 7th album 'I Told Them' which is set for release on August 25, 2023.

The album promises to be an enchanting amalgamation of harmonious melodies and impactful storytelling, showcasing the artist's evolution and unwavering commitment to musical excellence.

Since gaining international success in 2018, Burna Boy has become one of the biggest Afrobeats stars leading the global exportation of African music. He made history by becoming the first Afrobeats act to win a Grammy when he won the World Album Category at the 2021 edition for his fifth album 'Twice As Tall'.

More recently, he became the first African act to headline sold-out stadium shows in the UK and the US when he performed at the London Stadium and the Citi Field Stadium in New York.

From his two releases, there's an indication that Burna Boy's next album will see him step away from his Afrobeats style to curate a body of work that appeals to the sensibilities of a global audience.

