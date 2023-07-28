Burna Boy drops new single 'Big 7', set to drop new album in August 2023

Released on July 28, 2023, 'Big 7' comes off the back of Burna Boy's 'Sittin' On Top Of The World' whose remix features rapper 21 Savage.

Additionally, Burna Boy has released the pre-save link for his 7th album 'I Told Them' which is set for release on August 25, 2023.

The album promises to be an enchanting amalgamation of harmonious melodies and impactful storytelling, showcasing the artist's evolution and unwavering commitment to musical excellence.

Since gaining international success in 2018, Burna Boy has become one of the biggest Afrobeats stars leading the global exportation of African music. He made history by becoming the first Afrobeats act to win a Grammy when he won the World Album Category at the 2021 edition for his fifth album 'Twice As Tall'.

More recently, he became the first African act to headline sold-out stadium shows in the UK and the US when he performed at the London Stadium and the Citi Field Stadium in New York.