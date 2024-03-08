Phyno joins Burna Boy on stage in sold-out Washington DC concert
The Grammy winner continues to sell out Arenas in his 'I Told Them' tour.
Recommended articles
In the Washington DC leg of Burna Boy's 'I Told Them' tour, the musician sold out the 20,000-capacity Capital Arena as fans trooped in to watch the global superstar on March 7, 2024.
As he has done all through his record-breaking concerts, the Grammy winner assisted by his Outsiders band dazzled fans with breathtaking renditions of his hit records.
Burna Boy was joined on stage by rapper Phyno for an electrifying performance of their collaboration 'DO I' remix.
Burna Boy has been at the forefront of the global exportation of Nigerian music with his music winning him multiple awards and fans around the globe.
Burna Boy's Washington DC concert follows his sold-out show at the TD Garden Arena in Boston where the Port Harcourt-born artist was honoured by the City of Boston with March 2nd declared as the annual Burna Boy Day in recognition of his advancement of African culture and social justice.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng