ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Phyno joins Burna Boy on stage in sold-out Washington DC concert

Adeayo Adebiyi

The Grammy winner continues to sell out Arenas in his 'I Told Them' tour.

Phyno joins Burna Boy on stage in sold out Washington DC concert
Phyno joins Burna Boy on stage in sold out Washington DC concert

Recommended articles

In the Washington DC leg of Burna Boy's 'I Told Them' tour, the musician sold out the 20,000-capacity Capital Arena as fans trooped in to watch the global superstar on March 7, 2024.

As he has done all through his record-breaking concerts, the Grammy winner assisted by his Outsiders band dazzled fans with breathtaking renditions of his hit records.

Burna Boy was joined on stage by rapper Phyno for an electrifying performance of their collaboration 'DO I' remix.

ADVERTISEMENT

Burna Boy has been at the forefront of the global exportation of Nigerian music with his music winning him multiple awards and fans around the globe.

Burna Boy's Washington DC concert follows his sold-out show at the TD Garden Arena in Boston where the Port Harcourt-born artist was honoured by the City of Boston with March 2nd declared as the annual Burna Boy Day in recognition of his advancement of African culture and social justice.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Victor AD & Bella Shmurda teams up for an inspiring record 'Eye Clear'

Victor AD & Bella Shmurda teams up for an inspiring record 'Eye Clear'

Rising stars Kold AF & Aema celebrate women with new EP 'No Pity'

Rising stars Kold AF & Aema celebrate women with new EP 'No Pity'

Phyno joins Burna Boy on stage in sold-out Washington DC concert

Phyno joins Burna Boy on stage in sold-out Washington DC concert

Rema joins J Cole, SZA, Nicki Minaj, for 2024 Dreamville festival

Rema joins J Cole, SZA, Nicki Minaj, for 2024 Dreamville festival

Sent Silver radiates 'Happiness' with latest feel-good anthem

Sent Silver radiates 'Happiness' with latest feel-good anthem

Odumodublvck gives Rick Ross a crash course on Afrobeats history

Odumodublvck gives Rick Ross a crash course on Afrobeats history

Women won't pay for anything if Ayra Starr becomes Nigeria's president

Women won't pay for anything if Ayra Starr becomes Nigeria's president

Top 5 female directors in Nollywood

Top 5 female directors in Nollywood

International Women's Day: 5 Nigerian female celebrities championing women’s rights

International Women's Day: 5 Nigerian female celebrities championing women’s rights

Pulse Sports

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Portable

7 reasons why Portable thrives despite his uncertain brand

Skepta recruits Portable for new Afrobeats hit 'Tony Montana'

Portable joins Skepta on new Afrobeats hit 'Tony Montana'

Introducing the latest release from SamXCas: 'NO TIME'

Introducing the latest release from SamXCas, 'NO TIME'

Pheelz shares how a tweet from Rema changed his life

Pheelz shares how a tweet from Rema changed his life