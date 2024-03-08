Phyno joins Burna Boy on stage in sold-out Washington DC concert

In the Washington DC leg of Burna Boy's 'I Told Them' tour, the musician sold out the 20,000-capacity Capital Arena as fans trooped in to watch the global superstar on March 7, 2024.

As he has done all through his record-breaking concerts, the Grammy winner assisted by his Outsiders band dazzled fans with breathtaking renditions of his hit records.

Burna Boy was joined on stage by rapper Phyno for an electrifying performance of their collaboration 'DO I' remix.

Burna Boy has been at the forefront of the global exportation of Nigerian music with his music winning him multiple awards and fans around the globe.