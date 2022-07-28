About 'Juju PT.2': 'Juju PT.2' is an Afrobeats single that features a soft bouncy beat accentuated by percussion and satisfying horns. Bryann delivers a smooth love rendition where he delightful describes how a damsel has got him hooked on her like she cast a spell on him.
Fast-rising Afrobeats sensation Bryann premieres new single 'Juju PT. 2' on A Colors Show
Rising Afrobeats sensation Bryann has premiered a new single titled 'Juju PT.2' on A Colors Show. The performance premiered on 5 PM Thursday, 28th July 2022 on A Colors Show YouTube Channel.
The song showcases Bryann's ability to mold melody to deliver a harmonic masterpiece that makes him a smooth singing artist with the ability to make intoxicating music.
About Bryann: Bryann is a talented singer-songwriter with an elastic talent that has seen him deliver across different sounds. He has displayed his impressive talent on his debut project 'Ileke' in 2021.
The fast-rising star considers his music limitless, speaking from past experiences and not bound by any genre. He draws inspiration from the poetic talent of Afrobeats legend Wande Coal, Dancehall legend Vybz Kartel, and the melodies of the timeless musical genius Angelique Kidjo.
Bryann is currently one of the housemates on the recently premiered season 7 of Big Brother Naija which is Nigeria's biggest reality show. Bryann is on the show to showcase his impressive talent and get his music across to a larger audience.
