Fast-rising Afrobeats sensation Bryann premieres new single 'Juju PT. 2' on A Colors Show

The song showcases Bryann's ability to mold melody to deliver a harmonic masterpiece that makes him a smooth singing artist with the ability to make intoxicating music.

About Bryann: Bryann is a talented singer-songwriter with an elastic talent that has seen him deliver across different sounds. He has displayed his impressive talent on his debut project 'Ileke' in 2021.

The fast-rising star considers his music limitless, speaking from past experiences and not bound by any genre. He draws inspiration from the poetic talent of Afrobeats legend Wande Coal, Dancehall legend Vybz Kartel, and the melodies of the timeless musical genius Angelique Kidjo.

Bryann is currently one of the housemates on the recently premiered season 7 of Big Brother Naija which is Nigeria's biggest reality show. Bryann is on the show to showcase his impressive talent and get his music across to a larger audience.