Bruno Mars breaks all-time Spotify monthly listener record

These singles are his first releases since he collaborated with Anderson .Paak for their 2021 Grammy Album of the Year winning project 'An Evening With The Silk Sonic'.
Bruno Mars has now surpassed the previous record of 120 million Spotify monthly listeners set by The Weeknd. Canadian star The Weeknd is the first artist to reach 100 million monthly listeners before breaking his own record by reaching a whopping 120 million listeners.
Top 20 highest Spotify monthly listeners as of October 21, 2024.
- Bruno Mars - 120,862,858
- The Weeknd - 119,609,745
- Lady Gaga - 110,972,596
- Billie Eilish - 107,874,050
- Coldplay - 92,328,917
- Taylor Swift - 91,295,938
- Rihanna - 86,347,930
- Ariana Grande - 82,487,277
- Justin Bieber - 82,120,084
- Eminem - 79,285,516
- Sabrina Carpenter - 79,022,469
- Ed Sheeran - 77,551,483
- David Guetta - 75,904,183
- Drake - 75,731,498
- Post Malone - 75,236,100
- Travis Scott - 72,055,047
- Kanye West - 68,129,810
- SZA - 66,543,087
- Shakira - 66,307,858
- Dua Lipa - 64,763,789
Bruno Mars's record-breaking feat is a testament to his status as one of the biggest global pop stars. His music has sold millions of units, thus making him one of the most commercial artists of the 21st century.
Bruno Mars has garnered over 36 billion Spotify streams with 14 songs with over a billion streams which put in within touching distance of the record jointly held by Canadian megastars Justin Bieber and Drake.
The singer has also won 15 Grammys from 31 nominations, making him one of the most awarded Popstars in the Recording Academy's history.