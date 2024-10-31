RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Bruno Mars breaks all-time Spotify monthly listener record

Adeayo Adebiyi

American music star Bruno Mars has recorded the highest monthly listeners on Spotify.

Bruno Mars breaks all-time Spotify monthly listener record
Bruno Mars breaks all-time Spotify monthly listener record

Recommended articles

These singles are his first releases since he collaborated with Anderson .Paak for their 2021 Grammy Album of the Year winning project 'An Evening With The Silk Sonic'.

Bruno Mars has now surpassed the previous record of 120 million Spotify monthly listeners set by The Weeknd. Canadian star The Weeknd is the first artist to reach 100 million monthly listeners before breaking his own record by reaching a whopping 120 million listeners.

Top 20 highest Spotify monthly listeners as of October 21, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Bruno Mars - 120,862,858
  2. The Weeknd - 119,609,745
  3. Lady Gaga - 110,972,596
  4. Billie Eilish - 107,874,050
  5. Coldplay - 92,328,917
  6. Taylor Swift - 91,295,938
  7. Rihanna - 86,347,930
  8. Ariana Grande - 82,487,277
  9. Justin Bieber - 82,120,084
  10. Eminem - 79,285,516
  11. Sabrina Carpenter - 79,022,469
  12. Ed Sheeran - 77,551,483
  13. David Guetta - 75,904,183
  14. Drake - 75,731,498
  15. Post Malone - 75,236,100
  16. Travis Scott - 72,055,047
  17. Kanye West - 68,129,810
  18. SZA - 66,543,087
  19. Shakira - 66,307,858
  20. Dua Lipa - 64,763,789

Bruno Mars's record-breaking feat is a testament to his status as one of the biggest global pop stars. His music has sold millions of units, thus making him one of the most commercial artists of the 21st century.

Bruno Mars has garnered over 36 billion Spotify streams with 14 songs with over a billion streams which put in within touching distance of the record jointly held by Canadian megastars Justin Bieber and Drake.

The singer has also won 15 Grammys from 31 nominations, making him one of the most awarded Popstars in the Recording Academy's history.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He is also the host of the popular Facts Only, a video format providing in-depth analysis of everything that concerns Nigerian music.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Bruno Mars breaks all-time Spotify monthly listener record

Bruno Mars breaks all-time Spotify monthly listener record

Regina Daniels clears the air on statement about having 20 boyfriends before marriage

Regina Daniels clears the air on statement about having 20 boyfriends before marriage

Hip Hop Artist King Beck to drop new single 'Shawty Got My Soul' on Nov 8

Hip Hop Artist King Beck to drop new single 'Shawty Got My Soul' on Nov 8

I now need police escort when I drive - Tems speaks on adjusting to fame

I now need police escort when I drive - Tems speaks on adjusting to fame

wordsofAzia Releases Inspiring New Single OYÈ WOSSÔ

wordsofAzia Releases Inspiring New Single "OYÈ WOSSÔ”

Why the lack of award shows in 2024 is an indictment on the Nigerian music ecosystem

Why the lack of award shows in 2024 is an indictment on the Nigerian music ecosystem

Introducing Moments: Save, relive, and share your favorite Netflix scenes

Introducing Moments: Save, relive, and share your favorite Netflix scenes

Wizkid's 'Made In Lagos' @ 4: Here are 12 milestones accomplished by the album

Wizkid's 'Made In Lagos' @ 4: Here are 12 milestones accomplished by the album

These are the top 10 highest-grossing Nigerian movies in 2024

These are the top 10 highest-grossing Nigerian movies in 2024

Pulse Sports

Ademola Lookman, Didier Drogba and Rowen Williams at 2024 Ballon d'Or: African stars ditch native attire for suits

Ademola Lookman, Didier Drogba and Rowen Williams at 2024 Ballon d'Or: African stars ditch native attire for suits

Sha'Carri Richardson snubbed for prestigious American award as Gabby Thomas and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone lead nominee list

Sha'Carri Richardson snubbed for prestigious American award as Gabby Thomas and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone lead nominee list

7 matches that cost Ten Hag his job at Manchester United

7 matches that cost Ten Hag his job at Manchester United

CAF Player of the Year: Kanu Nwankwo still top but can Ademola Lookman surpass Okocha?

CAF Player of the Year: Kanu Nwankwo still top but can Ademola Lookman surpass Okocha?

Disappointment for Super Eagles as top managerial target snubs them to take Falcons job

Disappointment for Super Eagles as top managerial target snubs them to take Falcons job

REVEALED: Why Cristiano Ronaldo refused to vote for Ballon d'Or winner

REVEALED: Why Cristiano Ronaldo refused to vote for Ballon d'Or winner

'3 points and 3 goals' - Nigeria Super Eagles WIN as CAF slaps Libya with ‘HUGE’ fine after 'hostage' situation

'3 points and 3 goals' - Nigeria Super Eagles WIN as CAF slaps Libya with ‘HUGE’ fine after 'hostage' situation

'It's a serious matter' - Victor Boniface's boss addresses absence from Brest vs. Leverkusen UCL tie

'It's a serious matter' - Victor Boniface's boss addresses absence from Brest vs. Leverkusen UCL tie

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu's 19-year-old 'boy' makes team of the week on European debut

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu's 19-year-old 'boy' makes team of the week on European debut

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The Headies Awards

Afrobeats Throwbacks: 10 unforgettable moments in Headies history

King Perryy taps Ajebo Hustlers, Dandizzy, Psycho YP for fiery two-pack single

King Perryy taps Ajebo Hustlers, Dandizzy, Psycho YP for fiery two-pack single

Ghanaian fans of American rapper Lil Durk hits the street to demand his release

Ghanaian fans of American rapper Lil Durk hits the street to demand his release

Canadian-Nigerian singer, Jumi drops 2 new singles 'Orekelewa & Idumota'

Canadian-Nigerian singer, Jumi drops 2 new singles 'Orekelewa & Idumota'