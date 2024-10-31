Bruno Mars breaks all-time Spotify monthly listener record

These singles are his first releases since he collaborated with Anderson .Paak for their 2021 Grammy Album of the Year winning project 'An Evening With The Silk Sonic'.

Bruno Mars has now surpassed the previous record of 120 million Spotify monthly listeners set by The Weeknd. Canadian star The Weeknd is the first artist to reach 100 million monthly listeners before breaking his own record by reaching a whopping 120 million listeners.

Top 20 highest Spotify monthly listeners as of October 21, 2024.

Bruno Mars - 120,862,858 The Weeknd - 119,609,745 Lady Gaga - 110,972,596 Billie Eilish - 107,874,050 Coldplay - 92,328,917 Taylor Swift - 91,295,938 Rihanna - 86,347,930 Ariana Grande - 82,487,277 Justin Bieber - 82,120,084 Eminem - 79,285,516 Sabrina Carpenter - 79,022,469 Ed Sheeran - 77,551,483 David Guetta - 75,904,183 Drake - 75,731,498 Post Malone - 75,236,100 Travis Scott - 72,055,047 Kanye West - 68,129,810 SZA - 66,543,087 Shakira - 66,307,858 Dua Lipa - 64,763,789

Bruno Mars's record-breaking feat is a testament to his status as one of the biggest global pop stars. His music has sold millions of units, thus making him one of the most commercial artists of the 21st century.

Bruno Mars has garnered over 36 billion Spotify streams with 14 songs with over a billion streams which put in within touching distance of the record jointly held by Canadian megastars Justin Bieber and Drake.