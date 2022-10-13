RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

BNXN drops visuals for single 'In My Mind'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Afrobeats sensation BNXN FKA Buju has released the music video for his single 'In My Mind' off his recently released sophomore EP 'Bad Since '97'.

Artist: BNXN

Song Title: In My Mind

Genre: AfroPop

Date of Release: October 12th, 2022

Video Director: Troy Roscoe

Length: 2 minutes 24 Seconds

Label: T.Y.E/Empire

Details/Takeaway: For his sonorous single 'In My Mind', BNXN delivers a music video that compliments the heartbreak message and the hurt the song conveys.

In the music video, BNXN can be seen singing while his overburdening lover is yelling at him and gesticulating at him. The video captures the fragility and love-hate nature of their relationship.

BNXN drops visuals for single 'In My Mind'

