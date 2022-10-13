Artist: BNXN
BNXN drops visuals for single 'In My Mind'
Afrobeats sensation BNXN FKA Buju has released the music video for his single 'In My Mind' off his recently released sophomore EP 'Bad Since '97'.
Song Title: In My Mind
Genre: AfroPop
Date of Release: October 12th, 2022
Video Director: Troy Roscoe
Length: 2 minutes 24 Seconds
Label: T.Y.E/Empire
Details/Takeaway: For his sonorous single 'In My Mind', BNXN delivers a music video that compliments the heartbreak message and the hurt the song conveys.
In the music video, BNXN can be seen singing while his overburdening lover is yelling at him and gesticulating at him. The video captures the fragility and love-hate nature of their relationship.
