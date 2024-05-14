BNXN asks fans to stop pitting him against his friends.

In a tweet on his official X account on May 13, 2024, BNXN posted that people should stop pitting him against his friends for entertainment.

BNXN is known for being one of the most recognisable voices in Nigerian mainstream pop music and he has continued to dazzle since breaking into the mainstream.

ADVERTISEMENT

BNXN's decision to speak up over the comparisons with Ayra Starr over who was the better vocalist suggests that the hitmaker wants to avoid a repeat of the issue with Ruger after both artists got into a feud after they were pitted against each other by random fans on social media.

BNXN and Ruger would later make up after their very public feud with the two becoming friends again and recently releasing a joint EP titled 'RnB' with the popular tracks 'Romeo Must Die' and 'Ilashe'.

Pulse Nigeria

Ayra Starr has been unperturbed by the online comparisons as she's gearing up for the release of her sophomore album expected to be out sometime in May 2024.