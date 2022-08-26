RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

'The Industry is fake' BNXN says about rift with Ruger

In an interview with a Radio station BNXN revealed the reason he replied Ruger after the infamous tweet that aimed a veiled dig at him.

Details: In the interview, BNXN revealed that he had previously been told by Burna Boy and some other superstars that the industry is filled with fake individuals but he never quite understood what they were saying.

BNXN reveals that it was not until the unexpected attack from Ruger that he came to understand the conversation about the hypocrisy that exists in the industry.

During the interview, he further revealed that he never intended to reply Ruger until he got a call from Timaya who was livid about the disrespect.

BNXN Vs Ruger: It all began when Ruger aimed a dig at BNXN while replying an overzealous fan on Twitter. The fan had commented that BNXN was more talented than Ruger and in his response, Ruger stated that while he loved BNXN, BNXN wasn't better than him because he has solo hits while BNXN does not.

BNXN later replied that he has more money and enjoyed more creative freedom.

More recently, BNXN has Ruger resumed their rift after BNXN aimed a dig at Ruger while celebrating his new album 'Bad Since '97' reaching number one spot on Apple Music Nigeria Album Chart.

This led to another exchange of words were BNXN directed several tweets at Ruger.

It's unlikely that we have heard the last of this rift as both artists are yet to squash their beef.

