Ruger & BNXN reconcile as they excite fans with a potential collaboration

Adeayo Adebiyi

It appears all is well again between Ruger and BNXN.

In new developments, it appears all is now well between the two artists as Ruger has taken to his X page to share a picture of the two together in what looks like a video shoot for a music video.

The post has since generated reactions from excited fans over the surprising news of their reconciliation after nearly two years of beefing.

The conflict between the two started in 2022 after a random Twitter (Now X) user told Ruger that BNXN had more hit songs than him before the Dancehall Act replied that he had more solo hits than BNXN. Things went downhill from there with both acts exchanging words on Twitter over who had more money and hit songs.

The Headies would also place both of them in the Next Rated category in 2022 which further fuelled their differences although BNXN played down the beef when he said he loved Ruger in his acceptance speech.

Although there's no official announcement of a collaboration between the dup fans would undoubtedly be eager to see two of Afrobeats' most gifted artists combine their talents.

