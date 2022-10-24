Details: Street-pop sensation and fans favorite Bella Shmurda took to his Twitter account to tease a single off his upcoming album 'Hypertension'.
Bella Shmurda previews new single ahead of album release
Street-pop sensation Bella Shmurda has teased a new single ahead of the upcoming release of his debut album.
The single, according to Bella is the track 3 on the album and he is set to release the single on Wednesday, 25th October.
The single is a mid tempo Afroswing record that has Bella in his storytelling mode sharing the carefree side of him which doesn't care about the opinions and criticisms of others.
'Hypertension' is set to be released on October 27th, 2022 and it will be Bella's debut album. He has already released some singles off the album including 'New Born Fela' and 'Philo' featuring Omah Lay.
Bella Shmurda has previously released two EPs 'High Tension' and 'High Tension 2' in 2022 and 2021 respectively. The EPs enjoyed impressive success and culminated in a nomination for Headies Next Rated award at the 2020 Awards.
