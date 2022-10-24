Bella Shmurda previews new single ahead of album release

The single, according to Bella is the track 3 on the album and he is set to release the single on Wednesday, 25th October.

The single is a mid tempo Afroswing record that has Bella in his storytelling mode sharing the carefree side of him which doesn't care about the opinions and criticisms of others.

'Hypertension' is set to be released on October 27th, 2022 and it will be Bella's debut album. He has already released some singles off the album including 'New Born Fela' and 'Philo' featuring Omah Lay.