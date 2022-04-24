Banky W replies Samklef over royalties claims on Wizkid's 'Pakurumo'

Samklef, who is currently at daggers drawn with Banky W following his tell-all interview with Ebuka, had called out the label boss for ripping him off his (Samklef’s) royalties for his contribution to Wizkid’s debut album.

Recall that Wizkid released two albums, ‘Superstar’ and ‘Ayo’, under the EME records before he left to chase international acclaim.

Banky had alleged in the said interview that the Big Wiz, as Wizkid is fondly called, owed his record label three albums as stipulated in their contractual agreement.

Seemingly not impressed with Banky's claims, Samklef, who produced Wizkid’s then hit song, 'Pakurumo', off the 'Superstar' album, said in a Live Instagram session that Banky W had failed to properly compensate him (Samklef) for his input in the hit song.

He also posted a similar message on his Twitter page where he wrote: "Claiming all my 11 years royalties for WiZkid super star album in a bit. My Laywers will reach out. It’s 50/50. Anybody wey don collect my money better reach out o! Samkef fine were o! Make dem tag Banky o! My money go don plenty o! Before him go use am campaign for election."

Hours after, on Saturday morning, Samklef, whose real name is Samuel Oguachuba, hinted on his social media pages that Banky had agreed to pay him “performance royalty” and “mechanical royalty” on the song.

However, things took an interesting turn shortly after when the music producer shared a screenshot to show that his name had been replaced with one Steve Micheal as the composer of 'Pakurumo.'

Samklef mentioned Banky W's handle in the caption on the image and urged him to reach out to him for clarity.

"Nigerians make una see o!! Dey took my name off and put Steve Micheal. As composer for pakurumo. @bankywellington how far now ? How did we get to this ? Dm me ur email bro. No time to play. Let’s fix things and move on. @sonymusic @sonymusicafrica," Samklef's post read.

In response to the allegation, the EME boss came to the comment section of the post where he asked the music producer to direct his grievances to the proper channel.

Banky, who also distanced himself from the control of the song's proceeds, cautioned Samklef to desist from peddling his name in the public.

"@samklef I don't think you understand that my name is not there and was NEVER there. EME'S name is not there. We have never taken a dime of these royalties and never will. We have never controlled them. You need to take this up with whoever is controlling this and for goodness sake stop talking about me. I'm not the one in charge. I'm minding my business, please handle yours," Banky's reply read.