RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Wizkid replies Banky W over wedding absence remarks

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Banky W had expressed his disappointment over Wizkid's absence at his wedding.

Banky W and Wizkid
Banky W and Wizkid

Nigerian music star Wizkid has responded to Banky W's recent comments about his absence from his wedding.

Recommended articles

Banky W and his wife Adesua Etomi were guests at Ebuka's BlackBox interview series.

In his usual manner, the music star left a short message on his Twitter page as a response to Banky W's interview.

"LOL," he tweeted.

Banky W had revealed that he was disappointed with the former EME signee for not showing up at his wedding.

"Was I disappointed that he wasn't at the wedding? I was but I know he tried because there was a show with a lot of the artists...I think it was One Africa," he said.

"As a matter of fact Tiwa ended up...there was business class and she took economy seat so she could make it. But he called at the time that he was so sorry."

Nigerian music stars Banky W and Wizkid [Instagram/BankyW] [Instagram/Wizkid]
Nigerian music stars Banky W and Wizkid [Instagram/BankyW] [Instagram/Wizkid] Pulse Nigeria

He also spoke about Wizkid's contract with EME and how he made his exit from the record label easy devoid of drama.

He also said Wizkid left the label without fulfilling his part in the contract.

"I think it was a 5 album deal and he had done 2 solo albums... I think he still owed 3 more albums but he wanted to leave. And for me, that was enough because I don't want anybody to stay where they want to stay." he said.

Wizkid with Banky W
Wizkid with Banky W ece-auto-gen

Wizkid signed a record deal with Banky W's Empire Mates Entertainment (E.M.E) in 2009.

He released two albums 'StarBoy' and 'Ayo' under the record label.

He left the label in 2014.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who stalks celebrities all day. He hopes to own a radio station some day if Arsenal FC doesn't give him a heart attack before then.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Wizkid replies Banky W over wedding absence remarks

Wizkid replies Banky W over wedding absence remarks

BBNaija's Ike shades his ex, says he almost married a h*e

BBNaija's Ike shades his ex, says he almost married a h*e

Netflix’s new ‘Blood Sisters’ poster reveals plot detail

Netflix’s new ‘Blood Sisters’ poster reveals plot detail

Elsa Majimbo, Little Simz, Obongjayar, and other Africans are set to premiere their short Documentaries at Tribecca Film Festival

Elsa Majimbo, Little Simz, Obongjayar, and other Africans are set to premiere their short Documentaries at Tribecca Film Festival

Netflix announces plans to introduce cheaper ad-supported plans

Netflix announces plans to introduce cheaper ad-supported plans

A$AP Rocky arrested over shooting after Barbados vacation with Rihanna

A$AP Rocky arrested over shooting after Barbados vacation with Rihanna

BOJ says that DRB Lasgidi are working on a new EP

BOJ says that DRB Lasgidi are working on a new EP

Snoop Dogg says his latest album made $21 million in the metaverse on the first day, and 34,000 downloads in the real world

Snoop Dogg says his latest album made $21 million in the metaverse on the first day, and 34,000 downloads in the real world

Banky W says he was disappointed with Wizkid for not showing up at his wedding

Banky W says he was disappointed with Wizkid for not showing up at his wedding

Trending

Kim Kardashian in tears: calls Kanye as son reportedly sees her second s*x tape

Kim Kardashian

Funke Akindele's kids photos exposed by husband's ex-wife

Funke Akindele and her husband, JJC Skillz with their twins [Instagram/JJCSkillz]

'Ask 2Face Idibia to get a vasectomy - Shade Ladipo appeals to Annie Idibia

Annie Idibia and hubby 2Face Idbia with media personality Shade Ladipo [Instagram/AnnieIdibia] [Instagram/ShadeLadipo]

Lady accused of having an affair with Rihanna's boyfriend breaks silence

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky and fashion designer Amina Mauddi [Instagram/RockVRih] [Instagram/AminaMauddi]