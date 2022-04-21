Wizkid replies Banky W over wedding absence remarks

Banky W and his wife Adesua Etomi were guests at Ebuka's BlackBox interview series.

In his usual manner, the music star left a short message on his Twitter page as a response to Banky W's interview.

"LOL," he tweeted.

Banky W had revealed that he was disappointed with the former EME signee for not showing up at his wedding.

"Was I disappointed that he wasn't at the wedding? I was but I know he tried because there was a show with a lot of the artists...I think it was One Africa," he said.

"As a matter of fact Tiwa ended up...there was business class and she took economy seat so she could make it. But he called at the time that he was so sorry."

Pulse Nigeria

He also spoke about Wizkid's contract with EME and how he made his exit from the record label easy devoid of drama.

He also said Wizkid left the label without fulfilling his part in the contract.

"I think it was a 5 album deal and he had done 2 solo albums... I think he still owed 3 more albums but he wanted to leave. And for me, that was enough because I don't want anybody to stay where they want to stay." he said.

ece-auto-gen

Wizkid signed a record deal with Banky W's Empire Mates Entertainment (E.M.E) in 2009.

He released two albums 'StarBoy' and 'Ayo' under the record label.