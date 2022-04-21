Banky W claims Wizkid owes his record label 3 albums

When discussing his contract with Wizkid and how they parted ways, he stated that Wizkid wanted to leave despite the fact that he had not fulfilled the terms of his contract. He revealed that Wizkid only released two albums, as opposed to the five stipulated in his contract. In his words,

"I think it was a 5 album deal and he had done 2 solo albums... I think he still owed 3 more albums but he wanted to leave. And for me, that was enough because I don't want anybody to stay where they want to stay."

When asked if he tried to talk him out of it, he replied, "No, because I could tell that mentally he was ready to do other things. For me, I just felt like some things are just meant to happen for a season and that was the season we were meant to work together."