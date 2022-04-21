RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Banky W claims Wizkid owes his record label 3 albums

Authors:

Onyema Courage

According to Banky W, Wizkid released two solo albums before leaving EME, rather than the five required by his contract.

Banky W and Wizkid
Banky W and Wizkid

The Nigerian singer, music executive, and politician spoke with Bounce Networks' Ebuka. Banky W spoke about his deal with Wizkid and how they ended things in the interview with his wife and nollywood actress, Adesua.

Recommended articles

When discussing his contract with Wizkid and how they parted ways, he stated that Wizkid wanted to leave despite the fact that he had not fulfilled the terms of his contract. He revealed that Wizkid only released two albums, as opposed to the five stipulated in his contract. In his words,

"I think it was a 5 album deal and he had done 2 solo albums... I think he still owed 3 more albums but he wanted to leave. And for me, that was enough because I don't want anybody to stay where they want to stay."

When asked if he tried to talk him out of it, he replied, "No, because I could tell that mentally he was ready to do other things. For me, I just felt like some things are just meant to happen for a season and that was the season we were meant to work together."

Recall that Wizkid joined Banky W's Empire Mates Entertainment (E.M.E) in 2009 and released two albums, 'Superstar' (2011) and 'Ayo' (2014), before leaving the label in 2014.

Authors:

Onyema Courage Onyema Courage Onyema Courage is the Content Operations Manager at Pulse. He is a Senior Writer with core interests in Pop Culture.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Snoop Dogg says his latest album made $21 million in the metaverse on the first day, and 34,000 downloads in the real world

Snoop Dogg says his latest album made $21 million in the metaverse on the first day, and 34,000 downloads in the real world

Banky W says he was disappointed with Wizkid for not showing up at his wedding

Banky W says he was disappointed with Wizkid for not showing up at his wedding

Oritsefemi and wife Nabila Fash celebrate 5th anniversary

Oritsefemi and wife Nabila Fash celebrate 5th anniversary

The sprawling youth and high impact of Homecoming 2022 [Pulse Event Review]

The sprawling youth and high impact of Homecoming 2022 [Pulse Event Review]

Banky W claims Wizkid owes his record label 3 albums

Banky W claims Wizkid owes his record label 3 albums

Tems says she doesn't think about how people will receive her music

Tems says she doesn't think about how people will receive her music

Nigerian comedian Maraji welcomes baby boy

Nigerian comedian Maraji welcomes baby boy

Filming wraps for Bem Pever’s directorial debut ‘Maia’

Filming wraps for Bem Pever’s directorial debut ‘Maia’

Nigerian musician Patoranking teams up with Manchester United star Jesse Lingard in the UK [Video]

Nigerian musician Patoranking teams up with Manchester United star Jesse Lingard in the UK [Video]

Trending

Temmie Ovwasa cut ties with mother over 'sexual abuse' by stepfather

Temmie Ovwasa. [Guardian]

Burna Boy shares 3 new snippets, video with Ed Sheeran

Burna Boy and Ed Sheeran (NotJustOk)

Burna Boy rewarded for being the first African to-sell out Ziggo Dome

Burna Boy performing at the Ziggo Dome

Mavin Records unlocks Boy Spyce and his new EP

Boy Spyce