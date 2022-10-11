RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Ayra Starr’s ‘Rush’ spends a second week at No. 1 as‘Joha’ moves to No. 2 on the Nigeria Top 100

‘Rush’ tallied 5.31 million streams (second week at No. 1 on streaming) and 47.2 million in radio reach (No. 5 on radio). It also tallied 7.76 million in TV reach, which is good enough for No. 12 on the TV chart this week.

Ayra Starr
Ayra Starr

Last week, Ayra Starr became the first female artiste to record multiple No. 1 entries in Nigeria and only the second artiste to have multiple No. 1 songs off a debut album (Asake is the first).

Ayra Starr
Ayra Starr Pulse Nigeria

Asake’s ‘Joha’ rockets from No. 6 to a new peak of No. 2 on this week’s Top 100; ‘Joha’ tallied 3.54 million streams (No. 4 on streaming) and 39.1 million in radio reach (No. 9 on radio). As a result, Asake becomes the first artiste to have entries reach the top 2 in Nigeria. The artiste holds the record for most No. 1 entries with 6 plus two No. 2-peaking singles in ‘PALAZZO’ and ‘Jaho’

Asake’s ‘Terminator’ holds at No. 3 for another week – it spent two weeks atop the Nigeria Top 100.

Pheelz & Davido’s ‘Electricity’ is steady at No. 4 while Asake’s ‘Organise’ slips 2-5. The song spent a week at No. 1.

Fireboy DML & Asake’s ‘Bandana’ retreats 5-6 after spending seven non-consecutive weeks at No. 1 (joint-longest No. 1 of 2022).

Bella Shmurda & Omah Lay’s ‘Philo’ holds at its No. 7 peak for another week while Asake’s ‘Dull’ rebounds 10-8.

Rounding out this week’s top ten; Wizkid’s ‘Bad To Me’ drops 8-9 while Oxlade’s ‘Ku Lo Sa – A COLORS SHOW’ falls 9-10.

Just outside the top ten; Victony & Tempoe’s ‘Soweto’ rises to a new peak of No. 11; the song which was previously categorized Afro-R&B genre will now chart under Afro-Pop – it has spent two weeks at No. 1 on R&B chart.

Young Jonn’s ‘Xtra Cool’ jumps from No. 25 to No. 13 on this week’s Top 100; however, it is the first song to occupy No. 1 on the radio chart and fall outside the top ten of the corresponding aggregate chart for that week.

