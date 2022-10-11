Last week, Ayra Starr became the first female artiste to record multiple No. 1 entries in Nigeria and only the second artiste to have multiple No. 1 songs off a debut album (Asake is the first).
Ayra Starr’s ‘Rush’ spends a second week at No. 1 as‘Joha’ moves to No. 2 on the Nigeria Top 100
‘Rush’ tallied 5.31 million streams (second week at No. 1 on streaming) and 47.2 million in radio reach (No. 5 on radio). It also tallied 7.76 million in TV reach, which is good enough for No. 12 on the TV chart this week.
Asake’s ‘Joha’ rockets from No. 6 to a new peak of No. 2 on this week’s Top 100; ‘Joha’ tallied 3.54 million streams (No. 4 on streaming) and 39.1 million in radio reach (No. 9 on radio). As a result, Asake becomes the first artiste to have entries reach the top 2 in Nigeria. The artiste holds the record for most No. 1 entries with 6 plus two No. 2-peaking singles in ‘PALAZZO’ and ‘Jaho’
Asake’s ‘Terminator’ holds at No. 3 for another week – it spent two weeks atop the Nigeria Top 100.
Pheelz & Davido’s ‘Electricity’ is steady at No. 4 while Asake’s ‘Organise’ slips 2-5. The song spent a week at No. 1.
Fireboy DML & Asake’s ‘Bandana’ retreats 5-6 after spending seven non-consecutive weeks at No. 1 (joint-longest No. 1 of 2022).
Bella Shmurda & Omah Lay’s ‘Philo’ holds at its No. 7 peak for another week while Asake’s ‘Dull’ rebounds 10-8.
Rounding out this week’s top ten; Wizkid’s ‘Bad To Me’ drops 8-9 while Oxlade’s ‘Ku Lo Sa – A COLORS SHOW’ falls 9-10.
Just outside the top ten; Victony & Tempoe’s ‘Soweto’ rises to a new peak of No. 11; the song which was previously categorized Afro-R&B genre will now chart under Afro-Pop – it has spent two weeks at No. 1 on R&B chart.
Young Jonn’s ‘Xtra Cool’ jumps from No. 25 to No. 13 on this week’s Top 100; however, it is the first song to occupy No. 1 on the radio chart and fall outside the top ten of the corresponding aggregate chart for that week.
