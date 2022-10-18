Asake’s ‘Joha’ spends a second week at its No. 2 peak while Young Jonn’s ‘Xtra Cool’ jumps from No. 13 to make its top ten debut at No. 3. The song tallied 55.3 million in radio reach (No. 1 on radio for a second week) and 2.34 million streams (No. 7 on streaming).
Ayra Starr’s ‘Rush’ retains top spot, Young Jonn's 'Xtra Cool' climbs to NO.3 on TurnTable Top 100
In the latest publication of TurnTable Top 100 dated 17th, October 2022 Ayra Starr's retained the top as her hit single ‘Rush’ tallied 4.65 million streams (No. 1 on streaming for a third week) and 67.8 million in airplay (No. 1 on airplay across Nigeria) — ‘Rush’ rises to a new peak of No. 2 on both radio and TV charts respectively.
‘Xtra Cool’ is Young Jonn’s second top ten entry in Nigeria— joining ‘Dada (Remix)’ with Davido. It is also Young Jonn’s highest charting single as an artiste, passing ‘Dada (Remix)’.
Pheelz & Davido’s ‘Electricity’ repeats at No. 4 for another week after debuting and peaking at No. 3.
Fireboy DML & Asake’s ‘Bandana’ moves 6–5 after topping the chart for scene non-consecutive weeks.
At No. 6 and No. 7 are two former No. 1 songs from Asake's 'Organise’ which drops one place to No. 6 and ‘Terminator’ falling four places to No. 7 Bella Shmurda & Omah Lay’s ‘Philo’ slides 7-8.
Rounding out this week’s top ten; Victony & Tempoe’s ‘Soweto’ enters the top ten for the first time at No. 9; the song tallied 1.5 million streams (No. 16 on streaming) and 49.6 million in radio reach (No. 3 on radio).
‘Soweto’ is Victony’s highest charting single in Nigeria as a lead artiste— surpassing the No. 10 peak of ‘Kolomental’ on the defunct TurnTable Top 50. The artiste peaked at No. 8 as a featured artiste with ‘Different Size’.
For Tempoe, this marks the first time the producer will enter the top ten as a billed artiste. At No. 10 is Blaqbonez & JAE5’s ‘Back in Uni’ which debuts with 32 million in radio reach (No. 10 on radio) and 1.69 million streams (No. 11 on streaming).
Chart rankings on the Nigeria Top 100 are based on weighted formula incorporating audio and video streams within Nigeria, as well as airplay on radio and satellite TV in the country. It is the first and only standard music chart in Nigeria, providing comprehensive music activity including the official No. 1 song in Nigeria.
