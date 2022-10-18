Ayra Starr’s ‘Rush’ retains top spot, Young Jonn's 'Xtra Cool' climbs to NO.3 on TurnTable Top 100

‘Xtra Cool’ is Young Jonn’s second top ten entry in Nigeria— joining ‘Dada (Remix)’ with Davido. It is also Young Jonn’s highest charting single as an artiste, passing ‘Dada (Remix)’.

Pheelz & Davido’s ‘Electricity’ repeats at No. 4 for another week after debuting and peaking at No. 3.

Fireboy DML & Asake’s ‘Bandana’ moves 6–5 after topping the chart for scene non-consecutive weeks.

At No. 6 and No. 7 are two former No. 1 songs from Asake's 'Organise’ which drops one place to No. 6 and ‘Terminator’ falling four places to No. 7 Bella Shmurda & Omah Lay’s ‘Philo’ slides 7-8.

Rounding out this week’s top ten; Victony & Tempoe’s ‘Soweto’ enters the top ten for the first time at No. 9; the song tallied 1.5 million streams (No. 16 on streaming) and 49.6 million in radio reach (No. 3 on radio).

‘Soweto’ is Victony’s highest charting single in Nigeria as a lead artiste— surpassing the No. 10 peak of ‘Kolomental’ on the defunct TurnTable Top 50. The artiste peaked at No. 8 as a featured artiste with ‘Different Size’.

For Tempoe, this marks the first time the producer will enter the top ten as a billed artiste. At No. 10 is Blaqbonez & JAE5’s ‘Back in Uni’ which debuts with 32 million in radio reach (No. 10 on radio) and 1.69 million streams (No. 11 on streaming).