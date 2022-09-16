Artist: Ayra Starr
Ayra Starr returns with new single 'Rush'
Fast-rising Nigerian sensation Ayra Starr has released to a new single she calls 'Rush'.
Song Title: Rush
Genre: Afropop
Date of Release: September 16, 2022
Producers: Andre Vibes, Henri Velasco
Song Art:
Length: 3 minutes 05 seconds
Features: NONE
Label: Mavin Record
Details/Takeaway: Ayra Starr is a sensational artist whose catchy vocals his conveyed through captivating melody and an infectious personality. Her latest single 'Rush' is an Afropop record with which she uses to celebrate her wins.
