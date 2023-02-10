Artist: Ayra Starr
Ayra Starr returns with new single 'Sability'
Nigerian music sensation Ayra Starr has released a new single she calls 'Sability'. The single follows her self-acclaim moniker "Sabi Girl" which describes a woman who knows her craft.
ADVERTISEMENT
Recommended articles
Song Title: Sability
Genre: Afro-pop
Date of Release: February 10th, 2023
Producer: London
Song Art:
Pulse Nigeria
Length: 2 minute 49 seconds
Features: None
Label: Mavin Records
Details/Takeaway: Following the success of her single 'Rush', Ayra Starr attempts to replicate in 'Sability' the "Lamba" driven element that propelled 'Rush' to hit status.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
Larry Gaaga & 2baba team up with Mi Casa for new single 'Bebe'
'BBTitans': All the love triangles, circles, and situationships in Big Brother's house
'You belong to your sponsors' - Brymo slams Peter Okoye for belittling Seun Kuti
Rapper Gucci Mane welcomes second child with wife
Pheelz drops highly anticipated EP 'Pheelz Like Summer'
Ayra Starr returns with new single 'Sability'
Afroselecta-BBK & Laxy-BBK combine for new single 'Different P'
'BBTitans': Housemates lose this week's wager task
SVN Entertainment takes centre stage with Pablo 'Freestyle'
ADVERTISEMENT