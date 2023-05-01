Ayra Starr misses Houston show due to health concerns

The Mavin Signee was scheduled to perform at the Industry Night Show in Houston but had to cancel due to a health condition.

Ayra Starr expressed her regrets at not being able to perform at the show and apologised to her fans in a statement posted on her Instagram story. The singer wrote,

She said, "DC, VA, and Houston Your girl is going through it. My doctor has advised me to slow down; hence, I’m on immediate bed rest. I'm so sorry I couldn’t meet every one of you as planned. I’m also sorry you feel let down, but I promise to be back in a special way for you when we have a magical time. I appreciate your prayers and well-wishes. #styvesdc #somethinginthewater #industryniteusa."

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Recently, it was reported that Ayra Starr's name came up during a test at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa in Nairobi, Kenya. In the exam, which was for second-year students in the Department of Marketing and Management, her hit track 'Rush' was included as a compulsory question.

A disappointed Kenyan student shared a screenshot of the exam paper on Twitter and criticised their lecturer for focusing on a musician's song rather than the other topics covered in the syllabus.

Pulse Nigeria