Ayra Starr joins Tems on stage for surprise performance

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian superstars Ayra Starr and Tems thrill fans in New York.

Ayra Starr & Tems leads Afrobeats biggest cross-over songs in the first half of 2024
In the New York leg of her 'Born In The Wild' tour, Tems was joined on stage by sensational superstar Ayra Starr for a surprise performance.

The duo, cheered by the crowd performed together in a moment that showcased their friendship and support for each other.

American Grammy winning star John Legend also made a guest appearance at Tems' New York concert where both stars delighted the audience with a rendition of his hit single 'Ordinary People'.

While Tems and Ayra Starr are yet to collaborate, many fans including Rihanna are looking forward to the song with the 9X Grammy winner expressing her readiness to jump on the track with the Nigerian stars.

Tems and Ayra Starr are two of Nigeria's finest global exports whose music has won them millions of fans and notable awards.

Tems became the first Nigerian female artist to win a Grammy when she won for her contributions to Future's 'Wait For U' which took home the Best Melodic Rap Performance at the 65th Grammys.

Ayra Starr is also the first Nigerian female artist to get a nomination as a lead act for her hit single 'Rush' which earned a nod for Best African Song Performance at the 66th Grammys.

Both stars have continued their global rise with the release of new projects in 2024. Tems released her highly anticipated debut album 'Born In The Wild' while Ayra Starr released her acclaimed sophomore album 'The Year I Turned 21' with guest appearances from Giveon, Coco Jones, Aniita, Seyi Vibez, and Asake.

Adeayo Adebiyi





