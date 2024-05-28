ADVERTISEMENT
Ayra Starr closes in on Tyla's Spotify African record

Adeayo Adebiyi

Ayra Starr has surpassed Rema to become the Nigerian artist with the most Spotify monthly listeners.

In a landmark feat, the Grammy-nominated singer has become the second African artist with the most Spotify listeners after she reached a record-breaking 31,103,217 million listeners (as at May 28, 2024) which brings her closer the African record held by South African international sensation Tyla who boasts 31,966,907 monthly listeners (as at May 28, 2024).

Ayra Starr's latest feat comes just weeks after she surpassed Rema's Nigerian record of 24.57 million monthly listeners.

Since breaking into the mainstream with her self-titled debut EP in 2021, Ayra Starr has become one of Nigeria and Africa's biggest musicians.

In 2023, her Grammy-nominated global hit single 'Rush' earned her a Diamond certification in France while also becoming the most-viewed music video by a Nigerian female artist.

Ayra Starr was recently nominated in 3 categories for the 2024 BET Awards including the Best New Artist and Best African Artist in what is a testament to her stardom.

The award-winning sensation is set to release her second album titled 'The Year I Turned 21' on May 31, 2024. The album will feature guest appearances from Asake, Seyi Vibez, Aniita, Coco Jones, Giveon, and her younger brother Milar.

Ahead of its release, the album has already surpassed 200 million streams on Spotify courtesy of the lead singles 'Rhythm & Blues', 'Commas', 'Bad Vibes' feat Seyi Vibez, and 'Santa' her collaboration with Rvssian.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria who is passionate about the development and documentation of Nigerian music and pop culture.

