Ayra Starr's 'Rush' certified Diamond in France

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian singing sensation Ayra Starr has achieved another remarkable feat.

Her 2022 hit single 'Rush' which was released as part of the deluxe version of her debut album '19 & Dangerous' enjoyed massive commercial success.

The single has now been certified Diamond in France by the SNEP after it surpassed 500,000 units in sales.

This announcement was made in a post on SNEP's official social media accounts on September 11, 2023.

The single reached the summit of TurnTable Top 100 which is Nigeria's only aggregate chart. It has also garnered over 240 million streams on Spotify which makes it one of the most streamed Afrobeats songs on the platform. It has also accumulated 232 million views on YouTube.

The hit single has enjoyed international success where it charted in France and the UK Official singles chart where she became the Nigerian female artist to register a solo entry on the chart.

Adeayo Adebiyi

