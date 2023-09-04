Ayra Starr calls out the Headies for failing to award Best Female Artist on stage

Ayra Starr who beat Tems, Tiwa Savage, and Simi to the Best Female award has taken to her Twitter (X) account to share her sentiments after the award wasn't presented on stage.

Ayra Starr stated that she wouldn't be grateful for winning an award that wasn't deemed fit to be presented on stage after the Headies failed to present the prize at the event which held in attendance.

"I will never be grateful for winning a category that wasn’t even deemed fit to be announced on stage! Best female artist na beans? We work hard, every single one of us! I’ve seen Tiwa record 4 hit songs in the same night, Tems breaths and lives for music, we didn’t deserve such nonchalance! Nigeria, you didn’t raise me to settle for less."

It's important to note that not all the winners at the 2023 Headies were announced at the ceremony. The Best Female Artist award was among the 14 awards including the prestigious Record of the Year announced after the ceremony in Atlanta.