Asake joins Davido and Wizkid in making O2 Arena history

Adeayo Adebiyi

On September 22, 2024, Asake sold out the O2 Arena for the second time.

During his landmark concert at the O2 Arena, Asake thrilled fans with a performance of his hit singles including tracks from his recently released third album 'Lungu Boy'.

Grammy winner Wizkid and actor Idris Elba were some of the stars present at Asake's O2 Arena concert. The British actor presented Asake with a sold-out plaque and a BRIT silver plaque for his album 'Work Of Art'.

With his latest feat of selling out the 20,000-capacity O2 Arena, Asake joins fellow Afrobeats stars Davido and Wizkid as Nigerians who have sold out the O2 Arena more than once.

Asake's first sold out the iconic venue in 2023 following the release of his sophomore album 'Work of Art' in a moment that announced his global ascension.

O2 Arena is a notable venue that has documented Afrobeats' global rise. Davido made history in 2018 when he became the first Nigerian solo act to headline the O2 Arena. Wizkid also headlined the O2 Arena as a solo act in 2019 before returning to the venue for a historic three consecutive nights in 2021.

Asake joins Davido and Wizkid in making O2 Arena history

