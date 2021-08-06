Wizkid's concert at the O2 sells out in 12 minutes

At 10:22 pm on August 5, 2021, Grammy-winning Nigerian superstar, Wizkid announced that tickets for his November 2021 show at the O2 sold out in 12 minutes.
The O2’s Welcome Back Show series will also showcase the very best of British and International acts.
Via a tweet, Wizkid wrote that, "SOLD OUT THE 02 ARENA in 12 MINUTES. LONDON! I LOVE YOU."
The show will be a part of The O2’s Welcome Back Show series where Wizkid will perform his Made In Lagos show to full capacity crowds on Sunday November 28, 2021.
The O2’s Welcome Back Show series will also showcase the very best of British and International acts. Wizkid's Made In Lagos is one of the most sought-after shows in the world this season. A day ago, Pulse Nigeria reported about a woman who offered Wizkid oral sex for a ticket.
Also confirmed are events for:
- Burna Boy - August 27, 2021
- Ministry of Sound Classical - November 13, 2021
- Alanis Morissette - November 24, 2021
- UK comedian Mo Gilligan + Friends with ‘The Black British Takeover’ - December 8, 2021
