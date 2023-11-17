Grammy nominated Afrobeats superstar Asake drops 'Lonely At The Top' remix EP
Nigerian Superstar Asake and award winning singer-songwriter H.E.R. combines for exciting collaboration.
Recommended articles
'Lonely At The Top' remix EP arrives alongside a stripped down ensemble-like visual directed by Juan Felipe of Blank Square Productions.
This new track comes on the heels of the announcement that Asake earns his first ever Grammy nomination with 'Amapiano' featuring YBNL founder and legendary Afrobeats artist Olamide for the Best African Music Performance category.
The original 'Lonely At The Top' is featured on Asake’s latest album, 'Work of Art', is the first ever song to reach 100 million streams on Audiomack, and is the longest NO. 1 charting song on TurnTable Top 100.
The Grammy nomination is proof of a momentous year for Asake having headlined the Barclays Center, headlined the O2 Arena, and been nominated for MTV VMA and MTV EMA Awards.
All year he’s been delivering exhilarating live shows to stages across the world including at Rosendal Garden Party in Sweden, Broccoli City Festival, Afronation Miami and more.
Over the course of five years – with 25 GRAMMY nominations and 5 wins to date, an Academy Award and an Emmy - H.E.R. has had an incredible journey, punctuated with inspiring projects and accolades that have quickly ascended her to superstar status.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng