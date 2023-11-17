Grammy nominated Afrobeats superstar Asake drops 'Lonely At The Top' remix EP

'Lonely At The Top' remix EP arrives alongside a stripped down ensemble-like visual directed by Juan Felipe of Blank Square Productions.

This new track comes on the heels of the announcement that Asake earns his first ever Grammy nomination with 'Amapiano' featuring YBNL founder and legendary Afrobeats artist Olamide for the Best African Music Performance category.

The Grammy nomination is proof of a momentous year for Asake having headlined the Barclays Center, headlined the O2 Arena, and been nominated for MTV VMA and MTV EMA Awards.

All year he’s been delivering exhilarating live shows to stages across the world including at Rosendal Garden Party in Sweden, Broccoli City Festival, Afronation Miami and more.