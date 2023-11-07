ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Asake makes history as 'Lonely At The Top' reaches 100 million Audiomack streams

Adeayo Adebiyi

Asake has recorded another unprecedented feat with his single 'Lonely At The Top'.

'Lonely At The Top' reaches 100 million Audiomack streams
'Lonely At The Top' reaches 100 million Audiomack streams

Recommended articles

In another record-making feat, Asake's 'Lonely At The Top' off his sophomore album 'Work of Art' has become the first song in the history of Audiomack to cross 100 million streams.

The single emerged as an unexpected fan favourite off the album and has since enjoyed massive commercial success.

ADVERTISEMENT

The single spent a record-breaking 13 weeks at the summit of TurnTable Top 100 which is Nigeria's only aggregate chart that combines Streaming platforms, Radio, and TV.

Asake has enjoyed an impressive 2023 with the release of his sophomore album 'Work of Art' which has further solidified his superstar status.

He recorded a landmark feat when he sold out the 20,000 O2 Arena in August 2023. He also won the Album of the Year for his debut album 'Mr. Money With The Vibes' and the Artist of the Year at the 2023 Headies Awards in Atlanta USA.

The incredible feat of 'Lonely At The Top' surpassing 100 million Audiomack streams is a reflection of Asake's commercial prowess as his music continues to reach listeners around the world.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nasty C describes Wande Coal & Phyno as his idols

Nasty C describes Wande Coal & Phyno as his idols

There's a mini competition between my wife and I for the kids - Reminisce

There's a mini competition between my wife and I for the kids - Reminisce

Emeka Ike returns to big screen in Toyin Abraham's 'Malaika'

Emeka Ike returns to big screen in Toyin Abraham's 'Malaika'

Dvpper Digital announces distribution deal with SamxCas

Dvpper Digital announces distribution deal with SamxCas

Asake makes history as 'Lonely At The Top' reaches 100 million Audiomack streams

Asake makes history as 'Lonely At The Top' reaches 100 million Audiomack streams

Beverly Osu speaks on her father's abandonment and how it affected her

Beverly Osu speaks on her father's abandonment and how it affected her

Burna Boy's 'Last Last' receives Diamond certification in France

Burna Boy's 'Last Last' receives Diamond certification in France

Mr Ibu's leg has been amputated to keep him alive - Family

Mr Ibu's leg has been amputated to keep him alive - Family

'Big Brother Titans' Kanaga Jnr stars in new title 'Within'

'Big Brother Titans' Kanaga Jnr stars in new title 'Within'

Pulse Sports

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

‘What a disgusting behaviour’ —Nigerians drag Michelle Alozie after TRASHING bouquet of flowers gifted by mystery man

‘What a disgusting behaviour’ —Nigerians drag Michelle Alozie after TRASHING bouquet of flowers gifted by mystery man

‘I focus on who can play’ — Napoli coach not thinking about injured Osimhen

‘I focus on who can play’ — Napoli coach not thinking about injured Osimhen

'Erling deserved it very much too' — Why Messi's Ballon d'Or comments to Haaland were disrespectful

'Erling deserved it very much too' — Why Messi's Ballon d'Or comments to Haaland were disrespectful

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Afro Nation has organised concerts in Portugal, Ghana, Puerto Rico, Miami, and Detroit [Afro Nation]

Afro Nation cancels Detty December concert in Nigeria

A List of Nigerian Albums released in 2023

These are the Nigerian albums released so far in 2023

Top 10 Nigeria & South Africa collaborations

Top 10 Nigeria & South Africa collaborations [Afrobeats Throwback]

Rema Live is set to hold in Abuja, Benin, and Lagos

Rema's 'Calm Down' makes history on Billboard's Pop Song Airplay Chart