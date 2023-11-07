Asake makes history as 'Lonely At The Top' reaches 100 million Audiomack streams

In another record-making feat, Asake's 'Lonely At The Top' off his sophomore album 'Work of Art' has become the first song in the history of Audiomack to cross 100 million streams.

The single emerged as an unexpected fan favourite off the album and has since enjoyed massive commercial success.

The single spent a record-breaking 13 weeks at the summit of TurnTable Top 100 which is Nigeria's only aggregate chart that combines Streaming platforms, Radio, and TV.

Asake has enjoyed an impressive 2023 with the release of his sophomore album 'Work of Art' which has further solidified his superstar status.

He recorded a landmark feat when he sold out the 20,000 O2 Arena in August 2023. He also won the Album of the Year for his debut album 'Mr. Money With The Vibes' and the Artist of the Year at the 2023 Headies Awards in Atlanta USA.