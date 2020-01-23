Asa rarely does interviews, especially in Nigeria. In fact, at the start of her interview on Cool FM on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, the singer revealed that her last radio interview in Nigeria was about ‘a year ago’.

Asa was a guest on Cool FM’s The Roadshow hosted by Kaylah Oniwo and N6 where she talked about her new album, her ideal man, tour and ideal collaborations.

Asa was interview on Cool FM's evening show (InstagramCool Fm) Instagram

One of the highlights of the interview was when she playfully revealed that she is a Marlian, a pop-culture term for fans of Nigerian rapper Naira Marley.

"I think I'm a Marlian. I love him, I think he is awesome,” Asa said.

These are seven other things we learnt from the new interview.

1. Tour

Asa’s current tour is taking her to Germany, Paris and Cape Verde in the next few months and a plan for a stop in Lagos is in the works

2. Her connection with France

In the interview, Asa revealed that she was born in France before she moved to Nigeria with her parents.

“There is a connection to France That is where I got my first record deal. I was born there,” the singer said.

“My father studied cinematography there and he wanted to come back to make Nigeria better, I grew up here, I grew up in Lagos, but somehow, I don’t know if it’s destiny, something else took me to France and I've been going back there.”

“I speak French, I won't say fluently,” she also said.

3. Asa started as a rapper

Also during the interview, the singer revealed that she started as a rapper but sucked at it.

“People who knew me in the beginning. I started as a rapper but I know I sucked,” she said.

“I love rap music, I listen to Drake, I just started listening to 2 Chainz. I like really tall men, he's not bad I can manage. I like TI, I like G Eazy. I love Cardi B.

4. Victim of internet crime

Although she didn’t give many details, Asa revealed that Yahoo Boys, the Nigerian term for internet criminals emptied her bank account in 2019.

“Yahoo Boys emptied my bank account, but we won't go into that,” she said.

5. Ideal collaborations

Asa said she is open to collaborating with other Nigerian artistes and mentioned some names when she was asked who she would love to work with.

“Olamide, Maleek Berry, Odunsi,” she said.

“I love Teni, I think Teni and Asa would be awesome. I will probably not sing, I will just watch her sing.”

6. Single but not searching

The show hosts got Asa to talk about her private life and she revealed that she is single. She also revealed that she loves her men to be tall.

7. The new album Lucid

Asa also talked about her new album Lucid which was released in October 2019. Some of her favourite records from the album include Femi Mo, 9 lives, Happy People, Star Tonight