Arrdee set to feature Black Sherif on remix of hit single 'Come & Go'

On May 31st 2022, British fast-rising rapper Arrdee announced the remix of his hit single 'Come & Go' which will feature Ghanaian sensation Black Sherif.

Arrdee and Black Sherif
Arrdee and Black Sherif

Since the release of his hit single 'Second Sermon,' the Ghanaian hip hop star has enjoyed wide fame and success. His follow up single 'Kwaku The Traveller' also receives warm reception reaching Number 1 position on TurnTable Top 50 and Apple Music Nigeria Top 100.

Arrdee visited Nigeria earlier this year where he shared the stage with Davido and Tion Wayne. He has expressed his love for Nigerian music and his choice of Black Sherif who is the trending Afrobeats rapper displays Arrdee's desire to gain the attention of Afrobeats fans.

'Come & Go' remix featuring Black Sherif is set to drop on Friday 3rd June, 2022 and fans will be eager to hear how Black Sherif will bring his street/highlife signature rap style to the single.

