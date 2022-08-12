RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

AQ & Brymo release historic collaboration album 'ETHOS'

Ace Rapper AQ and celebrated songwriter and vocalist Brymo has released their collaboration album 'ETHOS'.

Artist: AQ & Brymo

Album Title: ETHOS

Genre: Afrobeats

Date of Release: August 12, 2022

Producer: BIG FOOT

AQ & BRYMO - ETHOS
Length: 32 minutes

Features: NONE

Label: Gilbert Bani, Olawale Ibrahim Ashimi/ Onerpm

Details/Takeaway: AQ and Brymo are two of Nigeria's finest artist whose art offers deep introspection and quality contents. Their collaborative effort 'ETHOS' sees the artists explore the subject matter of love, lust, commitment, and maturity.

