Pulse List: All songs featured on the Netflix series 'Blood Sisters'

Onyema Courage

Aside from the amazing plot, perfect character portrayal, and appropriate production of 'Blood Sisters,' Netflix's First Nigerian Original Series, there are 21 adorable songs curated and featured on the first four episodes of this series.

We were able to identify these records in order to alleviate your anxiety about discovering and adding them to your playlists.

Here are the 21 songs from the Nollywood series 'Blood Sisters.'

Episode 1

I Got The Drip – Dexx! Turner and ADGRMS

Away – Ayra Starr

Yes/No – Banky W.

City Lights – Joe McGuire

Episode 2

Wait For Me – Johnny Drille

Gas Up And Go – Timothy Z. D. Karp & Dominic C. P. Martin & Timothy J. Doyle

Go Hard Or Go Home – Ramzi Faris, Eric Brünjes, Jeremahl Jones

Tonongo – Lojay and Sarz

Turn Up a Lil’ Bit – ADGRMS & Dexx! Turner

Hot Money – Timothy Z. D. Karp & Dominic C. P. Martin & Timothy J. Doyle

Shenshema – Fela Kuti

Episode 3

Psychedelic – AXS Music

Try Me – Tems

Mystery Girl – Johhny Drille

Daddys Little Girl – Music Beyond

Anyway – Morgan Cornwell

Keep On Moving – The Hygrades

Episode 4

Crime Might Pay – Bigger Story Music

Get A Clue – Bigger Story Music

Blue Sky Funking – Beds And Beats

Onyema Courage Onyema Courage Onyema Courage is the Content Operations Manager at Pulse. He is a Senior Writer with core interests in Pop Culture.

