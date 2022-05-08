We were able to identify these records in order to alleviate your anxiety about discovering and adding them to your playlists.
Pulse List: All songs featured on the Netflix series 'Blood Sisters'
Aside from the amazing plot, perfect character portrayal, and appropriate production of 'Blood Sisters,' Netflix's First Nigerian Original Series, there are 21 adorable songs curated and featured on the first four episodes of this series.
Here are the 21 songs from the Nollywood series 'Blood Sisters.'
Episode 1
I Got The Drip – Dexx! Turner and ADGRMS
Away – Ayra Starr
Yes/No – Banky W.
City Lights – Joe McGuire
Episode 2
Wait For Me – Johnny Drille
Gas Up And Go – Timothy Z. D. Karp & Dominic C. P. Martin & Timothy J. Doyle
Go Hard Or Go Home – Ramzi Faris, Eric Brünjes, Jeremahl Jones
Tonongo – Lojay and Sarz
Turn Up a Lil’ Bit – ADGRMS & Dexx! Turner
Hot Money – Timothy Z. D. Karp & Dominic C. P. Martin & Timothy J. Doyle
Shenshema – Fela Kuti
Episode 3
Psychedelic – AXS Music
Try Me – Tems
Mystery Girl – Johhny Drille
Daddys Little Girl – Music Beyond
Anyway – Morgan Cornwell
Keep On Moving – The Hygrades
Episode 4
Crime Might Pay – Bigger Story Music
Get A Clue – Bigger Story Music
Blue Sky Funking – Beds And Beats
