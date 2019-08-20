Sute Iwar is one of the best rappers in Nigeria. He will rap circles around your pretentious faves.

There is no point in arguing. Go listen to his projects, then come back. More so, he can make music. However, there are questions; Is he making that music the right way? Is the music sufficient? Is the music memorable? That’s where we have problems.

Sute is an enigmatic music maker that seemingly sticks to what he deems creative comfort. He is prone to frustratingly prolonged stays in this creative comfort. Asides the exceptional Leopard EP, which dropped in 2018, Sute has a tendency to make unbalanced projects.

With Leopard, Sute seemed to have overcome the weakness of Jeli and Visions. His production became more resonant, more accessible and vibrant. It wasn’t stuck in the land of minimalism and niche aesthetics. But with Paradise, we’re back where we started.

Sute is severely slept on and it saddens this writer. He’s so talented and so meticulous with it, but effort does not always equate quality without borders when effort is not geared towards what matters. In this case, what matters is resonant production. Production on Paradise is again too risque.

Sute's raps will forever be excellent, and so will his stories, technique, bars and cadences. Where he fails to properly transmit quality penmanship and emceeing into quality and memorable music is production.

While it is obvious that he is an excellent producer and sound engineer, he seems to only ever create projects full of sounds that he likes, over accessible sounds.

His sounds always seem properly picked and produced as they are aesthetically impressive, but they always fail to leave an indelible sonic influence. No, it’s not about these sounds not being mainstream.

For exceptions like ‘Radio,’ ‘Johnsong/Madonna’s Monologue,’ ‘Space’ and ‘Generation Z’ there are seven other tracks stuck in the land of sonic insufficiency. On ‘Radio,’ Sute raps, “This ain’t nothing for the radio, this is something for your soul…” There’s also a cloud of “depressed Sute” hovering above the project.

The album is focused on introspect; topics of dysfunctional, yet memorable love sprinkled with tales of - a - bad break-up(s).

More importantly, Sute finds his hue of honesty and deals with grown issues. Music is better when it comes from the heart and Sute takes it to another level with relatable topics.

He even touches loss on ‘Johnsong,’ a touching tribute to a certain late John. ‘Heartless/Space,’ sees Sute embrace his vulnerability and how the love negatively impacted him - topics for the soul, not for radio.

However, even if an album isn’t for the radio, it can still be sonically sufficient

To make a great project, you must find balance. You don’t make music for yourself. Paradise will have its fans, but when an album with potential doesn’t become impactful, something is wrong.

Balance is the hallmark of impressive music making. A rap project like Sute’s must not just excel on quality raps, stories, content, and themes, but on sonic pleasure.

That said, only Sute can decide what to do. Satisfaction is the payment for most creatives. Satisfaction doesn't just relate to contentment with what you’ve created, it also relates to how the reaction to your music makes you feel and if the music is impactful enough for you.

More importantly, satisfaction also relates to your conviction that your output and listernership reflect your talent. If how this album currently stands is enough for Sute, so be it. But if he wants more, this writer thinks production is one thing to tweak and maybe even change.

Please note, production doesn’t have to be geared towards radio to be accessible.

Ratings: /10

• 0-1.9: Flop

• 2.0-3.9: Near fall

• 4.0-5.9: Average

• 6.0-7.9: Victory

• 8.0-10: Champion

Pulse Rating: /10

Tracklist: 1/2

Content and Themes: 1.8/2

Production: 0.5/2

Enjoyability and Satisfaction: 0.5/2

Execution: 0.7/2

Total:

5.0 - Average